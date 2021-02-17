Wednesday's ETF Movers: HDV, PBW

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Verizon Communications, up about 4.1% and shares of National Fuel Gas, up about 1.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 6.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Broadwind, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Arcimoto, lower by about 11.3% on the day.

