Wednesday's ETF Movers: GXC, XOP

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Luckin Coffee, up about 22.8% and shares of Bilibili, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 7.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Antero Resources, lower by about 19.6%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development, lower by about 15.1% on the day.

