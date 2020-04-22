Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, REM

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sibanye-stillwater, up about 13.1% and shares of Alamos Gold, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Exantas Capital, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

