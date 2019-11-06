Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SSR Mining (SSRM), up about 8.3% and shares of Oceanagold (OGC.CA), up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Noble (NE), lower by about 7.7% on the day.

