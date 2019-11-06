Markets
SSRM

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SSR Mining (SSRM), up about 8.3% and shares of Oceanagold (OGC.CA), up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), down about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nabors Industries (NBR), lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Noble (NE), lower by about 7.7% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSRM NBR NE OIH GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular