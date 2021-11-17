Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Osisko Mining, up about 6.5% and shares of Aya Gold and Silver, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of RES, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of Technipfmc, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.