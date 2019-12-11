Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MOAT

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL), up about 8.2% and shares of Novagold Resources (NG), up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), down about 9.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of General Mills (GIS), lower by about 2.5%, and shares of Cheniere Energy (LNG), lower by about 2.3% on the day.

