Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, LIT

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of K92 Mining, up about 6.3% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 2.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ultralife, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.