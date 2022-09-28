Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, LIT

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 13.8% and shares of Equinox Gold, up about 11.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 1.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 0.2%, and shares of Tesla, relatively unchanged on the day.

