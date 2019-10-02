Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IYT

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sibanye Gold Limited, up about 6.9% and shares of Gold Resource, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF, off about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Delta Air Lines, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of United Airlines Holdings, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

