Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IGV

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 6.3% and shares of Sibanye-stillwater Limited, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, off about 2.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Workday, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Coupa Software, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

AG SBGL WDAY COUP IGV GDXJ

