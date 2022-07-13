In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Seabridge Gold, up about 12.2% and shares of New Pacific Metals, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Home Bancshares, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Pnc Financial Services Group, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.