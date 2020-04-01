Markets
KGC

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, REM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kinross Gold, up about 9% and shares of Alacer Gold up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 10.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Exantas Capital, lower by about 23.2%, and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, lower by about 22.9% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, REM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, REM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KGC XAN GPMT REM GDX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular