Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, REM

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kinross Gold, up about 9% and shares of Alacer Gold up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 10.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Exantas Capital, lower by about 23.2%, and shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust, lower by about 22.9% on the day.

