Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKW

In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 2.2% and shares of Centerra Gold, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nextdoor Holdings, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of Roblox, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

