In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PBF Energy, up about 8.9% and shares of Valero Energy, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nextera Energy, lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Entergy, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: FTXN, XLU

