Wednesday's ETF Movers: FPE, ITB

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PPL Capital Funding, trading flat and shares of CHS, down about 0.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 6.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, lower by about 11.9%, and shares of Jeld-wen Holding, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

