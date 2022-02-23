Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: FCG, RXI

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Matador Resources (MTDR), up about 10.5% and shares of Range Resources (RRC), up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI), down about 2.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of TJX Companies (TJX), lower by about 5.9%, and shares of Ross Stores (ROST), lower by about 3.8% on the day.

