In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of W&T Offshore, up about 10.9% and shares of Comstock Resources, up about 10.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 4.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nucor, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of Union Pacific, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: FCG, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.