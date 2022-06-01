In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laredo Petroleum, up about 10.6% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Silvergate Capital, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: FCG, ARKF

