Wednesday's ETF Movers: FBT, KRE

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Biogen, up about 42.5% and shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, up about 12.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 5.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of M&T Bank, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of ZION, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

