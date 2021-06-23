Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLU

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joyy, up about 3.6% and shares of Weibo, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of American Water Works, lower by about 2%, and shares of Entergy, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

