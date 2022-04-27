In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Autohome, up about 7.2% and shares of Joyy , up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Warner BROS. Discovery, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Meta Platforms, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLC

