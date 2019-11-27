Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Momo, up about 3.4% and shares of Alibaba Group, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 1.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

