Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joyy, up about 10.8% and shares of GDS Holdings, up about 8.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 10.4%, and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

