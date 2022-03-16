In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 20.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 82.1% and shares of Zhihu, up about 66% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Rpc, lower by about 5.5%, and shares of Baker Hughes, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, OIH

