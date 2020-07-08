Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of GDS Holdings, up about 6.2% and shares of Autohome, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF down about 1.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Iberiabank, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of First Bancorp, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

