Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IYW

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 11.3% and shares of Joyy, up about 11.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Technology ETF, off about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of F5, lower by about 7.9%, and shares of Manhattan Associates, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

