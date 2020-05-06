Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of GDS Holdings, up about 5.9% and shares of Autohome, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 9.7%, and shares of Gold Resource, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

