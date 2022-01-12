Wednesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ARKG

In trading on Wednesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 7.2% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Accolade, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Beam Therapeutics, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.