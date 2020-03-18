Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, REM

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Okta, up about 6.3% and shares of Cisco Systems, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 32.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of MFA Financial, lower by about 52.9%, and shares of Capstead Mortgage, lower by about 51.5% on the day.

