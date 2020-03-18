Markets
OKTA

Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, REM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Okta, up about 6.3% and shares of Cisco Systems, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 32.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of MFA Financial, lower by about 52.9%, and shares of Capstead Mortgage, lower by about 51.5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, REM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, REM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA CSCO MFA CMO REM CIBR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular