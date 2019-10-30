Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, IYT

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Onespan (OSPN), up about 21.1% and shares of Tenable Holdings (TENB), up about 18.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT), off about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Ryder System (R), lower by about 6.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.