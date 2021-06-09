Wednesday's ETF Movers: BBH, ITB

In trading on Wednesday, the Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Biontech, up about 8% and shares of Novavax, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Beazer Homes Usa, lower by about 5.5%, and shares of Century Communities, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

