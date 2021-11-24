Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, XRT

In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nano Dimension, up about 11.3% and shares of Roblox, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF, down about 1.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nordstrom, lower by about 28.9%, and shares of The Gap, lower by about 22.4% on the day.

