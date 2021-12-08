Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, XLP

Markets
In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 13.8% and shares of Pagerduty, up about 11% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 0.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Kroger, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of The Kraft Heinz, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

