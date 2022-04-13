In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Cloudflare, up about 6.6% and shares of Sea Limited, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, off about 0.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Idacorp, lower by about 2%, and shares of Alliant Energy, lower by about 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, IDU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.