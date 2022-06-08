In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 10.3% and shares of Intellia Therapeutics, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, down about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of MP Materials, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, XME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.