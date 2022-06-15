In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Veracyte, up about 9.7% and shares of Roku, up about 9.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chimera Investment, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKK, REM

