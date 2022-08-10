In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Farfetch Limited, up about 10.9% and shares of BILL.COM Holdings, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 0.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of CME, lower by about 1.8%, and shares of Welltower, lower by about 1% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKF, QVML

