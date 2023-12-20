Wednesday Wheat Trading Weaker so far in AM

The March SRW wheat contract market saw a 5 ½ cent range from -3 to +2 ½ cents overnight. Current wheat prices are 1 to 3 cents in the red across all three U.S. classes. Front month wheat futures rebounded some on Tuesday. The Chicago contract is now at a net 6 cent loss for the week. KC HRW futures led the way higher with 2% gains, leaving the March contract a net 1 ¼ cents in the red for the week. Spring wheat futures were 5 to 6 cents stronger on the day, leaving March with a net 2 ½ cent gains.

Analysts who have examined RMA data believe that US winter wheat plantings are at least 2 million acres below last year, and the drop could be as much as 3 million. USDA’s first estimate will be released as part of the January 12 data dump.

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 480k MT of Russian wheat via its tender, no US origin wheat was offered. The average price was $265/MT FOB for February delivery. Freight would add another $22.40/MT to that figure. Pakistan is in the market for 110k MT of wheat.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.22 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.33 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.41 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.28 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

