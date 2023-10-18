Wednesday Wheat Trading Higher

Front month wheat prices are trading higher through midday, with +1% gains. Chicago is 7 ½ to 9 ½ cents in the black so far. KC futures are up 6 to 8 cents. MGE prices are gaining 2 to 6 cents through the session.

The European Commission reported 8.81 MMT of wheat has been shipped this season through 10/15. That trails the 11.3 MMT pace last year.

SovEcon lowered their estimate for wheat production by 200k MT to 91.4 MMT, citing worsening spring wheat conditions.

Domestic wheat prices in India have reached an 8 month high, boosted by holiday demand and stiff import duties that are limiting supplies. Some industry sources expect the government to release reserves into the market to cool the price surge.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.82 1/2, up 12 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.10 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.01 5/8, up 12 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.76, up 9 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.13 1/8, up 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.35 3/4, up 8 cents,

