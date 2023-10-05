Wednesday Wheat Retreats from Aussie Rains

Wheat futures are back up by 1 to 5 cents across the markets. Prices were lower in all 3 classes on Wednesday, with Chicago down $0.08 – $0.10 and both MGEX and KC were off $0.10 – $0.16 per bushel.

Rains in eastern Australia were seen improving crop conditions there, while Western Australia has been slighted. Australia is typically dry in an El Nino weather pattern, and lower production estimates for 2023/24 reflect that.

Trader estimates for the weekly Export Sales report range from 250,000 MT to 600,000 MT during the week that ended 9/28. Survey respondents are looking for less than 25k MT for new crop wheat business.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 2.99m HA planted to winter grains. That included 1.7m HA of winter wheat - +58% from last year.

Interfax reported Russian grain exports at 17.7 MMT for the MY through 9/21, which includes 13.5 MMT of wheat. Ukraine’s current wheat production estimate is 21.7 MMT, a bit below the 22.5 MMT USDA is using.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.60, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89, down 8 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.76, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.66 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.04, down 16 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.11 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

