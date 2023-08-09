Wednesday Wheat Market Weaker

Chicago SRW futures are down by 1.5% to 2.25% so far through the midweek session. KC HRW is also trading in the red with losses of as much as 1.4%. Front month spring wheat prices are working 0.8% to 1.02% in the red so far.

Weekly Export Sales estimates for wheat range from 200,000 MT to 500,000 MT for the week that ended 8/3.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry showed MYTD grain exports have reached 2.76 MMT through July and the first week of August. That includes 1.08 MMT of wheat. Total grain output is estimated to be within 50-55 MMT, similar to 53 MMT last year but still well under the 86 MMT record in 2021.

The European Commission reported wheat shipments at 2.92 MMT MYTD through 8/6. That trails the 3.48 MMT from last year’s pace.

Syria is tendering for 200k MT of wheat. Japan is on the market for 93,972 MT of wheat to be sourced via U.S. and Canada. Jordan is tendering for 120k MT of optional origin wheat. Egypt’s GASC booked 235k MT of Russian wheat via a tender that featured limited offerings and higher prices than the last one.

Traders expect USDA to raise wheat output by 3.6 mbu on average in the WASDE report. The by-class trade average estimates have HRW up 2.8 mbu, SRW +3, white winter +1.4, other spring -4, +0.7 mbu for durum.

IKAR raised their production estimate for Russian wheat by 1.5 MMT to 88 MMT. SovEcon expects Russian wheat exports will total 48.1 MMT, compared to their prior projection of 47.2 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.42, down 14 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.68 1/2, down 13 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.74 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.61 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.00 5/8, down 9 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.23 3/4, down 7 cents,

