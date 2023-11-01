Wednesday Wheat Market Turned Higher

Midday wheat futures are higher, save for the Minneapolis market. MGE HRS futures are mixed within 2 cents of UNCH so far for Wednesday. KC HRW futures are trading up by 5 to 7 ½ cents so far. Chicago wheat is 1 ½ to 3 ¾ cents stronger at midday.

Data from the European Commission had the EU’s wheat export at 9.6 MMT for the season through 10/29. That trails last year’s pace by 24%.

The Russian Ag Ministry will reduce the wheat export duty to 4,923 rubles/MT – from 5,298 previously.

Wire sources show Bangladesh is tendering for 50k MT of milling wheat. Jordan issued a 120k MT wheat tender. Japan issued a regular wheat tender, seeking 113,506 MT from the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.60, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.87 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.73 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.36 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.65 1/8, down 1 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.09 1/4, down 0 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.