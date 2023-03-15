Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Real Estate Stocks

March 15, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of American Water Works, up about 1.6% and shares of California Water Service Group up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Opendoor Technologies, trading higher by about 14.9% and Anywhere Real Estate, trading up by about 5.2% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

