In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of American Water Works, up about 1.6% and shares of California Water Service Group up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Opendoor Technologies, trading higher by about 14.9% and Anywhere Real Estate, trading up by about 5.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Real Estate Stocks

