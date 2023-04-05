In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.3% and shares of Consolidated Water up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Xcel Energy, trading up by about 3.2% and NorthWestern, trading higher by about 3.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

