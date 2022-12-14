In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Cadiz, up about 18.8% and shares of Consolidated Water up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Gaotu Techedu, trading up by about 13% and Universal Technical Institute, trading higher by about 3.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Education & Training Services

