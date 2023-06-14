News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Textiles

June 14, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Nikola, up about 24.7% and shares of Ideanomics up about 19.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Rent The Runway, trading up by about 13.5% and Nike, trading higher by about 4.8% on Wednesday.

