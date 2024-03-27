News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

March 27, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

March 27, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within the sector, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 2.96% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 4.35% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 1.14% year-to-date. Combined, ES and CNP make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.09% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.07% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 10.33% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+2.0%
Materials+1.2%
Consumer Products+1.1%
Financial+1.1%
Healthcare+1.0%
Industrial+0.9%
Services+0.7%
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Energy+0.4%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
