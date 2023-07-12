Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 3.71% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.54% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 2.52% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EVRG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 8.18% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.23% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 9.11% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and EMN make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Materials +1.3% Services +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.3%

