Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 7.12% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.35% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 13.65% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and AEP make up approximately 12.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.01% on a year-to-date basis. Fortrea Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.89% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 38.72% year-to-date. MRNA makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-1.1%
