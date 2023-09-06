News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

September 06, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 10.97% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.15% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 11.14% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ETR make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.15% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.70% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 31.34% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and PODD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Energy -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -0.8%

